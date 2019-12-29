Man dies after house fire in east Belfast

A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in east Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the blaze at Clarawood Park was reported to them just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

An investigation is under way to establish how the fire started, but police said it was not being treated as suspicious.

Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Alan Walmsley told the BBC that fire crews rescued the man from the upstairs bedroom.

“They carried out first aid but unfortunately the gentleman has now passed away,” he said.

Mr Walmsley said early indications were that there had been no working smoke alarms in the house.

“We are trying to tell everybody about the impact of having a working smoke alarm in their home,” he said.

Mr Walmsley said it was the second fatality in an accidental house fire in Northern Ireland this month.

“We’re asking everybody to consider this tragedy, think of the pain the family is going through and consider how they can keep themselves and their families safe.”