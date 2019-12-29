Man dies after car crash in Co Longford

A man has died after a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Co Longford.

The man, aged in his 30s, was driving from Drumlish in a black Ford Focus which left the R198 road near the village of Arva and struck a ditch.

The driver was treated at the scene by emergency services before being removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was the only person in the car.

The road was closed and diversions put in place for a Garda examination. Gardaí have asked witnesses to contact Longford Garda station on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.