Luas Green line services resume following stoppages on Saturday

Luas Green line services are operating normally following a series of stoppages and delays for passengers along the tram line over the weekend.

Tram services along the southside line were badly disrupted on Saturday following a power failure at Stillorgan. As a result services between Balally and Brides Glen were down with a limited service running between the Broombridge and Balally stops.

The Luas operators, Transdev, released a statement on Saturday afternoon informing passengers that normal service would not resume to the area until Sunday morning while maintenance teams worked to resolve faults along the line.

An updated statement posted on the group’s website on Sunday confirmed that both Green Line and Red Line services were operating as normal.

Transdev has not yet responded to a request for comment on what caused the faults along the service .

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond criticised the operator for a”spate of stoppages and delays that have bedevilled their service over the festive period”, noting that the disruption had “impacted majorly on many locals” out shopping in the sales and attending the races in Leopardstown.

“Over just two days of the busy Christmas period when services are already reduced to Saturday schedules, it is highly disappointing to see the service repeatedly interrupted on both the red and green lines,” said Mr Richmond. “The series of delays and stoppages that have bedevilled the service need to be explained by LUAS operator Transdev as a matter of urgency.”

A spokeswoman for the Leopardstown races said attendees were not impacted by the temporary closure of the Sandyford Luas station on Saturday as race goers were transported directly to Balally on free shuttle buses. She added that Transdev contacted Leopardstown on Saturday morning in advance of the line closures which allowed for alternative arrangements to be made.