Man arrested in Cork over Cavan New Year’s Eve murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of a man (40) in Co Cavan on New Year’s Eve have arrested a man in Cork city for questioning about the killing.

Marek Swider, a Polish national who had been living in Cavan for about a decade, died at Cavan General Hospital at about 9.30am on New Year’s Day after being stabbed the night before.

Gardaí believe that Mr Swider got into a row with another man during a game of cards in a house on the Dublin Road in Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm on New Year’s Eve.

The row then spilled out onto the road where Mr Swider was stabbed. He was rushed to Cavan General Hospital but died there the following morning from his injuries.

Gardaí interviewed a number of Polish nationals who were living in the house and it’s understood that they identified a suspect for Mr Swider’s killing and were trying to locate the man.

Last night at about 9pm, a Polish man in his 40s presented himself at Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork and was arrested for questioning in relation to Mr Swider’s death.

The man, understood to be a friend of Mr Swider, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows for detention up to 24 hours and he is currently being held at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city centre.