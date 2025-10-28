‘We are considering encouraging our son to skip transition year’

Question

Due to health issues, my son started schooling late and will be 16 when he completes the Junior Cycle in June next year.

We are considering encouraging him to skip transition year as he is working well at the moment and we don’t want to break the momentum with what may appear to be a distraction from his academic studies.

Do you agree with our perspective?

Answer

I hear your concerns and understand your fear that a change in routine might affect your son’s progress, but I believe your fears may be misplaced. I’m a big fan of transition year (TY) for many reasons.

It shakes up the traditional, formal education system and introduces students to new ways of learning. This can be particularly beneficial for students who thrive in interactive and collaborative learning environments. By exposing students to different learning programmes, presentations, team projects and speakers from various walks of life, a whole host of possibilities and pathways are revealed to them.

About 80 per cent of students take part in TY. This is double the participation rate of 20 years ago. There is a new transition year programme statement which came into effect for the 2025/2026 school year.

The new guidelines outline four student dimensions as the core foundations upon which TY programmes should be designed: personal growth; being a learner; civic and community engagement and career development.

There are some really interesting TY programmes out there, such as The B!G Idea, an award-winning creative thinking skills programme. It’s designed to teach students how to unlock their creative and innovative thinking to develop solutions to real-world challenges facing their community. Students work in teams to address issues such as hidden poverty, mental health, climate change and AI, gaining valuable life skills in the process. They are facilitated by their teachers and mentored by professionals from Irish businesses across various sectors, who review and critique their ideas, offering constructive feedback and suggestions.

I also recently came across a resource on Alison.com, an Irish world-leading online learning programme, which clearly shows the breadth of what TY can offer its students.

Alison’s programme covers:

Workplace skills: digital literacy, presentation and communication skills, digital and social marketing, problem solving and critical thinking and leadership, teamwork and collaboration.

Real-world practical learning: media literacy and online safety, first aid and CPR, stress and mental health, nutrition and meal planning, health hygiene and fitness.

Careers: hospitality and retail, manufacturing, health and beauty, STEM, and construction, including safe pass preparation.

Social citizenship: climate and environmental awareness, gender equality and women’s rights, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and community development.

So, rather than viewing TY as a potential disruption, consider it an opportunity for your son to explore and grow in ways that the traditional academic route might not allow.

It’s a year where he can discover more about himself, develop new skills, and gain a broader perspective on the world – all of which are invaluable as he moves forward in his education and beyond.