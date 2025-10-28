Ireland ranks high on rule of law, but justice weakens in most countries

The Rule of Law Index is compiled from hundreds of thousands of surveys completed by lawyers, judges and others worldwide. Photograph: Getty Images

The Republic has ranked eighth out of 143 countries in an assessment of how well justice operates, indicating that the rule of law is slipping in most parts of the world.

The World Justice Project warned of an “authoritarian push” eroding the rule of law in many countries.

Its annual Rule of Law Index reported that 68 per cent of countries showed declines in judicial independence, freedom of expression and assembly, and constraints on government powers.

The Republic moved up one place in its ranking from last year, following a slight performance improvement.

Denmark topped the list while Venezuela came last, a repeat of last year’s standings.

European countries made up nine of the top 10 places, with only New Zealand, at number five, challenging the region’s dominance.

The United Kingdom was ranked 14th, up one place, while the United States fell one spot to 27th.

Overall, the index found freedom of expression declined in 73 per cent of countries and freedom of assembly in 72 per cent.

Source: WJP Rule of Law Index Insights 2024

“Judiciaries are losing ground to executive overreach, with rising political interference across justice systems,” it said.

“Indicators measuring whether the judiciary limits executive power and whether civil and criminal justice are free from improper government influence declined in 61 per cent, 67 per cent and 62 per cent of countries.”

The State was among the minority that experienced no slippage, apart from one indicator.

“Civil justice weakened in 68 per cent of countries, including Ireland,” the index said.

“This decline reflects longer delays, less effective alternatives to court such as mediation, and greater government interference.”

The index is compiled from hundreds of thousands of surveys completed by lawyers, judges, educators and human rights experts worldwide.

Twenty named experts from the Republic assisted this year, along with anonymous contributors.