Ireland

President Michael D Higgins returns to Áras an Uachtaráin following hospital stay

President was admitted to hospital with an infection on Sunday night

The President hopes to be well enough to leave hospital today. Photograph: Jamie Childs/PA Wire
The President hopes to be well enough to leave hospital today. Photograph: Jamie Childs/PA Wire
Ella Sloane
Tue Oct 28 2025 - 13:482 MIN READ

President Michael D Higgins has returned to Áras an Uachtaráin following two nights in hospital.

The President was admitted to St James’s Hospital on Sunday night after concerns about his health. He was administered a course of intravenous antibiotics for what has been described as a “localised infection”.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Áras an Uachtaráin said there had been significant improvement in the President’s condition since his initial admission. .

“The President’s medical team have noted a significant improvement since the commencement of the antibiotics and, in line with their advice, the President has agreed to remain in hospital to continue the course of antibiotics,” the official statement said.

READ MORE

‘There’s no other option’: Leitrim woman’s commute went from six minutes to six hours

Fintan O’Toole: There’s a reason why Ireland votes for leftist presidents and right-of-centre governments

Three Irish billionaires to share most of €5.9bn deal for UK nursing homes business

From France to Ireland: ‘I called my parents after two weeks and said I’m not coming back’

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman said the President was discharged from hospital and had returned to the Áras, having been assessed by his doctors in the morning. It was confirmed the infection had been successfully treated.

“President Higgins would like to express his thanks to the medical staff who treated him, and to all those members of the public who sent their best wishes to him over the course of his brief stay in hospital,” a statement said.

Mr Higgins, who is 84, will reach the end of his second term as President next month. Independent Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated in Dublin Castle as his successor on November 11th.

Last year, the President suffered a mild stroke, which the Áras described at the time as a “transitory weakness”.

Mr Higgins called president-elect Ms Connolly at the weekend to congratulate her “on what is a momentous day for her and her family”.

He added Ms Connolly will have “the full support” of his office in advance of her inauguration next month.

A separate statement from the Áras said Mr Higgins has signed the Housing Finance Agency (Amendment) Bill 2025 into law, having considered the legislation.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter