President Michael D Higgins returns to Áras an Uachtaráin following hospital stay

The President hopes to be well enough to leave hospital today. Photograph: Jamie Childs/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins has returned to Áras an Uachtaráin following two nights in hospital.

The President was admitted to St James’s Hospital on Sunday night after concerns about his health. He was administered a course of intravenous antibiotics for what has been described as a “localised infection”.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Áras an Uachtaráin said there had been significant improvement in the President’s condition since his initial admission. .

“The President’s medical team have noted a significant improvement since the commencement of the antibiotics and, in line with their advice, the President has agreed to remain in hospital to continue the course of antibiotics,” the official statement said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman said the President was discharged from hospital and had returned to the Áras, having been assessed by his doctors in the morning. It was confirmed the infection had been successfully treated.

“President Higgins would like to express his thanks to the medical staff who treated him, and to all those members of the public who sent their best wishes to him over the course of his brief stay in hospital,” a statement said.

Mr Higgins, who is 84, will reach the end of his second term as President next month. Independent Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated in Dublin Castle as his successor on November 11th.

Last year, the President suffered a mild stroke, which the Áras described at the time as a “transitory weakness”.

Mr Higgins called president-elect Ms Connolly at the weekend to congratulate her “on what is a momentous day for her and her family”.

He added Ms Connolly will have “the full support” of his office in advance of her inauguration next month.

A separate statement from the Áras said Mr Higgins has signed the Housing Finance Agency (Amendment) Bill 2025 into law, having considered the legislation.