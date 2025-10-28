Sections
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
News Quiz
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Presidential Election
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2026
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Rugby
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
Better with Money Podcast
Conversations with Parents Podcast
Video
Photography
Gaeilge
Scéal
Tuarascáil
History
Century
Student Hub
Offbeat
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Newsletters
Weather Forecast
Asia-Pacific
Analysis
Japan rolls out praise, putters and orders for pickup trucks as Donald Trump tours Tokyo
Sanae Takaichi started where Shinzo Abe left off, lavishing the US president with compliments
Japan's prime minister Sanae Takaichi entertains US president Donald Trump at the US naval base in Yokosuka. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
David McNeill
in Tokyo
Tue Oct 28 2025 - 14:45
•
3 MIN READ
Japan
Donald Trump
Shinzo Abe
China
United States
IN THIS SECTION
Japan rolls out praise, putters and orders for pickup trucks as Donald Trump tours Tokyo
Trump welcomes Japan prime minister’s promise to accelerate military build-up
Trump meets Japan's new leader Takaichi for trade, security talks
Trial of man accused of Shinzo Abe’s murder to shine light on dark side of Japan
Donald Trump vs Xi Jinping: who holds the stronger hand?
MOST READ
From France to Ireland: ‘I called my parents after two weeks and said I’m not coming back’
‘There’s no other option’: Leitrim woman’s commute went from six minutes to six hours
Three Irish billionaires to share most of €5.9bn deal for UK nursing homes business
Fintan O’Toole: There’s a reason why Ireland votes for leftist presidents and right-of-centre governments
Surge in number of exclusion orders against foreign-national prisoners
LATEST STORIES
Concerns raised about ability to reduce spinal waiting lists due to increasing demand
What is ‘Six Seven’ and why is the world currently obsessed with this latest online trend?
Sectarian abuse directed at Heather Humphreys will leave a bitter aftertaste
Man pleads guilty over Longford town arson incident which caused €3m of damage
Catherine Connolly’s sister speaks out on ‘awful smears’ against president-elect