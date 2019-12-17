Man and woman die in road crash in Dublin

A man and woman have died in a car crash in south Dublin early on Tuesday morning.

The car hit a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue in Templeogue near the Old Bridge Road junction at 1.30am.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) for examination.

The man and woman who died have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital and post-mortems are due to take place later today.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigation Unit have conducted an examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

The Garda Press Office said no gardaí were injured in the collision. It is understood gardaí were present in the area at the time and as a result the incident was referred to Gsoc.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The number of road traffic deaths this year has risen to 139. The number of road deaths from January 1st to December 16th 2018 was 135.