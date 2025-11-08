Ireland

Ireland considers asking EU nations for security help during presidency, including warship

French frigate Bretagne, equipped with anti-aircraft missiles, due for courtesy visit this month

Sailors aboard French frigate FS Bretagne in May 2023. File photograph: EPA
Sailors aboard French frigate FS Bretagne in May 2023. File photograph: EPA
Martin Wall
Conor Gallagher
Jack White
Sat Nov 08 2025 - 06:003 MIN READ

Ireland is considering asking larger EU nations for security assistance during its forthcoming EU presidency, including sending a warship to Dublin for air defence.

One such ship, the French frigate Bretagne will dock in Dublin this month on a courtesy visit. It is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles.

Heads of state and ministers from across Europe will be attending more than 20 top-level meetings in Ireland next year amid an increasingly tense security climate, with illegal drone activity reported during the recent Danish presidency.

As part of security preparations, the Government has already decided to fast-track the purchase of a multi-million euro counter-drone system.

READ MORE

Ballet teacher who sexually abused young girls is jailed for seven years

Right-wing extremist terror group planned destruction of Galway Mosque, court hears

Grant Thornton Ireland boss Steve Tennant: ‘There is going to be huge change in our industry’

100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat around Ireland for winter 2025

Other measures being taken by security services are the acquisition of short-range anti-drone weapons by gardaí. Officers are liaising with Dutch police over the use of such devices.

Gardaí have also deployed a team to EU headquarters in Brussels to liaise on security matters, while other Irish officers have visited Copenhagen to inspect their security measures.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris is understood to have authorised officials to seek urgent delivery of a system to track and intercept drones.

It is understood that under current plans a single counter unmanned aerial battery would be deployed to the airbase at Baldonnel in west Dublin.

New drone defences to be fast-tracked in advance of Ireland’s EU presidency next year ]

The system would be aimed at protecting the airspace around the military airport to allow ministers and heads of state to land safely in Dublin to attend events during Ireland’s presidency of the European Union (EU), which commences in July.

The counter unmanned aerial system will form part of a larger military radar project the Government is set to purchase.

In light of disruption caused by drones at airports and other facilities in Europe, security will be a crucial issue for the Government in the run up to presidency.

During the recent Danish presidency, France and Germany sent counter-drone teams, including a German anti-aircraft ship, to Copenhagen in response to increased illegal drone activity, which Denmark attributed to Russian actors.

Mr Harris told the Dáil on Thursday that planning and preparations for the Irish presidency of the EU are well under way.

“The phased early delivery of elements of the military radar programme in 2026 may form part of these preparations,” he said.

“A key focus, and a key early focus of the programme, should be our counter unmanned aerial system capability. We have a structure in place to keep the Oireachtas committee up to date and we will do that in a sensitive and appropriate way.”

The cost of the overall military radar project is expected to run to several hundred million euro.

Mr Harris secured €1.7 billion in funding for defence under the revised National Development Plan agreed by the Government in the summer.

The defence sector will receive capital funding of €300 million next year under the revised National Development Plan.

Overall, Ireland’s presidency of the EU is expected to cost several hundred million euro.

It is understood the Government has set a budget of between €165 and €185 million. In addition, a further €15 million will be provided for a planned meetings of the European Policy Community, which will involve up to 47 heads of state travelling to Dublin.

However, these figures do not include security costs.

There is also an expectation in Government that the Department of Justice will seek substantial funds for Garda overtime during the six-month presidency.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.
Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times
Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times