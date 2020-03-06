Man accused of murdering Lyra McKee denied bail

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has won its appeal against a decision to grant bail to a man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee.

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan granted the appeal in Belfast High Court, accepting a PPS contention that Paul McIntyre (52) would present a risk of committing further offences if released.

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing a riot in Derry’s Creggan area last April. An extremist group styling itself as the New IRA claimed responsibility.

Mr McIntyre, from Kinnego Park in Derry, observed Friday's judgment via video link from prison while some members of Ms McKee's family watched from the public gallery of the court.