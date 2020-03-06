Part of Trinity College closed after coronavirus case linked to university

A section of Trinity College Dublin’s city centre campus was closed as a precautionary measure on Friday after one of the 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland was connected with college.

An email sent to around 17,000 students and about 2,600 staff on Thursday night said a positive case of coronavirus had been confirmed “within” the university.

The email said: “We were informed of a positive case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) within Trinity College Dublin late on Thursday night (March 5th). We are now working closely with the authorities to ensure that this individual receives the best care possible.”

Provost of Trinity College Dr Patrick Prendergast reassured the college community that the Health Service Executive (HSE) would trace “anyone who has been in contact with the infected individual to ensure they receive any necessary medical attention”.

The provost said the university would take “all appropriate steps” to contain any further spread of the virus and noted the fourth floor of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute and nearby lifts had been closed as a precautionary measure and would be cleaned in accordance with HSE guidelines.

It is understood this Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute is set to reopen on Monday.

The rest of the university is operating as normal. However the email warned the situation “remained fluid”.