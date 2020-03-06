Cyclist (60) dies after being hit by car near Fermoy

A cyclist died after he was hit by a car near Fermoy in Co Cork on Friday morning.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which took place on the R639 between Fermoy and Rathcormac at around 7am.

The man’s body was taken to the Cork University Hospital morgue and the coroner was notified.

The road was closed and Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or road users in the area who may have dashcam footage to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.