Man (60s) killed in Sligo, becoming third road victim in 24 hours

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision in Co Sligo on Tuesday in which a man was killed.

It was the third fatal road traffic incident in the Republic in a 24-hour period.

The latest fatality followed a collision between a van and a jeep on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe, at approximately 7pm.

The sole occupant of the jeep, a male in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions were in place on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, a motorcyclist died in hospital after being critically injured in a collision at an M50 off-ramp.

The incident occurred at the merging of the off-ramp and M50 at Junction 5 (Finglas) southbound at about 7.45am

The man (29) was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later died.

A post mortem is due to take place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man in his 70s died following a car crash in Co Cork.

The man, who was from the Newmarket area, was fatally injured when his car hit a ditch at Taur and the vehicle ended up on its roof at around 12.18 am on Tuesday morning.

A passing motorist raised the alarm and the emergency services responded but the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The body was removed to the city morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem. The scene of the incident remains closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any anyone who may have travelled through the area between 12.10am and 12.30am, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.