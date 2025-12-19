Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral. Grandi: Missa Sine Nomine, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland: Anon 16th Century, Preacher: The Ven. K.M Poulton, B.A., Prebendary of Swords. 15.15 NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS - sung by the Cathedral Choir- music by Wilberg, Rutter, Rachmaninoff, Howells, Dines. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday and Tuesday. CHRISTMAS EVE 11.05 EUCHARIST- said in the Lady Chapel. 16.00 NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS - sung by the Cathedral Choir- music by Wilberg, Rutter, Rachmaninoff, Howells, Dines (by ticket only) broadcast live on RTE Radio 1. CHRISTMAS DAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Hadyn: Little Organ Mass, arr. Nicholson: I saw 3 ships, Rutter: Shepherds Pipe Carol, Arr. Wilberg: Wexford Carol, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt., Dean Ordinary. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Victoria: Missa Ave Regina caelorum, Psalm 80: 1-8, 18-20, Parsons: Ave Maria, Preacher: Dr Cathriona Russell, Voluntary: Fantasie-Improvisation sur l’Ave maris stella (Tournemire). 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir – Responses: Matthew Martin, Stanford: Evening Service in G, Psalm 113, Moore: The Angel Gabriel. FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS – 18.00 Monday 22nd December. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 23rd December - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalms 114, 115, Moore: The Third Service, Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e’er blooming. CHRISTMAS EVE FESTAL EUCHARIST – 23.00 Wednesday 24th December – Missa Sancti Nicolai, Psalm 98, Trad: The Wexford Carol (arr. Noone), Preacher: The Dean, Voluntary: Sinfonia from Cantata XXIX (JS Bach, arr. Dupré). CHRISTMAS DAY FESTAL EUCHARIST – 11.00 Thursday 25th December – Briggs: The Truro Eucharist, Psalm 98, Rutter: King Jesus had a garden, Preacher: The Archbishop, Voluntary: Prelude and Fugue in G BWV 541 (JS Bach). THE FIRST SUNDAY OF CHRISTMAS – 11.00 Sunday 28th December SUNG EUCHARIST.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 21st December - The Fourth Sunday of Advent. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion Holy Baptism, 5pm Carols by Candlelight. Christmas Eve - 3pm Blessing of the Crib (children’s service), 11pm First Eucharist of Christmas. Christmas Day, 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Family Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Dec 24th 7pm Christmas Eve Service Dec 25th 10am Christmas Morning Service Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/