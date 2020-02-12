Man (52) charged with the murder of Lyra McKee

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Earlier, three other men arrested over her death were released.

The men, who were aged 20, 27, 29, and 52, were detained in Derry on Tuesday morning.

Ms McKee was shot dead by the New IRA as she watched a riot in the Creggan area of Derry in April.

The 20-year-old and the 27-year-old have been released pending a report to the North’s Public Prosecution Service. The 29-year-old has been released without charge.

Man charged with murder of Lyra McKee pic.twitter.com/zgMVdFa2sr — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 12, 2020

PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy renewed a public appeal for any information connected to the murder of the young journalist.

“I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved. I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder,” he said.

“We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice,” he said.

Det Supt Murphy appealed for mobile phone footage taken the night of the killing not previously shared with police to be passed on to the PSNI.

The four latest arrests come shortly after the family of Ms McKee complained to the Northern Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson about how the PSNI carried out a police search operation in Derry in advance of her killing.

During the search serious rioting broke out, and questions were raised at the time about whether the police were wise to mount a search operation in Creggan at night. Police were searching for guns and possible explosives in advance of Easter commemorations by dissident republicans in the city.

Last week the PSNI said the search was necessary for operational reasons aimed at targeting dissident republicans, in this case the New IRA who killed Ms McKee.