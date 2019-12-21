Man (30s) killed in road traffic collision in Dublin

A man in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident involved a single vehicle and occurred at about 6.30am on the Lough Conn Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem is due to take place at the City Morgue at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.