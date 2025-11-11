Catherine Connolly’s inauguration in pictures: Husband, sons and public figures attend

The former Independent TD for Galway West, Catherine Connolly, was inaugurated as Uachtarán na hÉireann at a ceremony in Dublin Castle on Tuesday.President Catherine Connolly (centre) alongside her husband Brian McEnery in St Patrick’s Hall, Dublin Castle. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Former presidents Mary McAleese (left) and Michael D Higgins watch as Catherine Connolly is inaugurated. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Connolly inspects a Guard of Honour at Dublin Castle on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Children from Francis Street National School visited Dublin Castle for the ceremony. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien President Catherine Connolly met with the children before the ceremony. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien Earlier preparations at Dublin Castle included hoovering the red carpet. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien Catherine Connolly's sons Brian McEnery (left) with his partner, and Stephen McEnery (right) with his partner attend their mother's inauguration. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Connolly is pictured alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin, former taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers during the ceremony. Photograph: Maxwells Connolly speaks after her inauguration ceremony in Dublin Castle. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery were greeted by Tánaiste Simon Harris (right) and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (left) as she arrived at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former president Mary Robinson (centre) and her husband Nicholas Robinson (left) arrive at Dublin Castle for the inauguration. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former president Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arriving at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former taoisigh Leo Varadkar and Bertie Ahern arrive in advance of the ceremony. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Former first lady Sabina Higgins reacts with Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the ceremony. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool