Catherine Connolly’s inauguration in pictures: Husband, sons and public figures attend

The ceremony took place in St Patrick’s Hall in Dublin Castle and was attended by prominent public figures

Catherine Connolly is inaugurated as President in St Patrick’s Hall, Dublin Castle, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
The former Independent TD for Galway West, Catherine Connolly, was inaugurated as Uachtarán na hÉireann at a ceremony in Dublin Castle on Tuesday.

President Catherine Connolly (centre) alongside her husband Brian McEnery in St Patrick’s Hall, Dublin Castle. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Former presidents Mary McAleese (left) and Michael D Higgins watch as Catherine Connolly is inaugurated. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Connolly inspects a Guard of Honour at Dublin Castle on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Children from Francis Street National School visited Dublin Castle for the ceremony. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
President Catherine Connolly met with the children before the ceremony. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Earlier preparations at Dublin Castle included hoovering the red carpet. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Catherine Connolly's sons Brian McEnery (left) with his partner, and Stephen McEnery (right) with his partner attend their mother's inauguration. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
Connolly is pictured alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin, former taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers during the ceremony. Photograph: Maxwells
Connolly speaks after her inauguration ceremony in Dublin Castle. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery were greeted by Tánaiste Simon Harris (right) and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (left) as she arrived at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Former president Mary Robinson (centre) and her husband Nicholas Robinson (left) arrive at Dublin Castle for the inauguration. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Former president Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arriving at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Former taoisigh Leo Varadkar and Bertie Ahern arrive in advance of the ceremony. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Former first lady Sabina Higgins reacts with Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the ceremony. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
