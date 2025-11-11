Armistice Day marked by political leaders in Northern Ireland

(L-R) DUP deputy leader Michelle Mcllveen, DUP leader Gavin Robinson, and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly during a ceremony at Stormont to mark Armistice Day. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Armistice Day has been marked by commemorations in Northern Ireland.

At Stormont, political leaders gathered for a remembrance event in the senate chamber of Parliament Buildings, where a bugler played the Last Post.

Afterwards, Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots led a procession through the Great Hall of the building to the war memorial close to the entrance.

There Mr Poots laid a wreath to mark the moment the guns fell silent at the end of the first World War, as did the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady and Assembly chief executive Lesley Hogg.

Several political figures also laid wreaths, including DUP leader Gavin Robinson, UUP leader Mike Nesbitt, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader of the opposition Matthew O’Toole and TUV MLA Timothy Gaston.

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly accompanied her party leader during the event.

She had cited the occasion as a reason she was unable to attend Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony for new President Catherine Connolly in Dublin.

Elsewhere in Belfast, the armistice was marked at the Cenotaph on the grounds of City Hall. – PA