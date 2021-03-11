Man (22) remanded over €1.8 million drugs seizure in Cork

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a €1.8 million drugs seizure by customs officers at the Port of Cork terminal in Ringaskiddy earlier this week.

Kamil Wlizlo from Piekne, Elk, Poland was brought before Cork District Court on Thursday in connection with the discovery by custom officers of 90kgs of cannabis herb.

The drugs were found wrapped in 37 separate parcels in a van that disembarked from a Brittany Ferries vessel upon its arrival from Roscoff.

Mr Wlizlo was charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at the Port of Cork terminal in Ringaskiddy on March 9th.

Det Garda Dermot Crowley of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he charged Mr Wlizlo with the assistance of a Polish interpreter.

He said that Mr Wlizlo made no reply to the charges.

Sgt Pat Lyons said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody for the accused. He applied for a week’s adjournment in the case against Mr Wlizlo, who was assisted in court by an interpreter.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client was not applying for bail at this point .

Mr Buttimer said his client had virtually no English and he said he would be applying for an interpreter to again assist with matters when the case is next up for mention.

He also applied for free legal aid, saying that Mr Wlizlo was a man of extremely limited means.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Wlizlo in custody to appear again in court on March 18th by video link. He also granted him free legal aid and appointed Mr Buttimer to represent him.