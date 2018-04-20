Make the best of it: glorious warm spell to end on Sunday

The glorious sunshine and warm temperatures of recent days will continue into the weekend, but make the best of it, as it is coming to an end.

On Friday it will be slightly cooler than of late. The Phoenix Park recorded 20 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will see highs of 18 degrees in parts of the south and east as warm air from the continent continues to linger.

On Saturday afternoon, though, there will be a distinctive east-west split with rain and cloud building up in western coastal areas heralding the end of the current warm spell.

This will be followed by more typical April weather across the country with cool, moist air bringing unsettled conditions for the rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Temperatures will be average at best with highs of 11 to 13 degrees on Sunday and it will feel fresher than of late. There will be rain in the west and north of the country.

Met Éireann’s new seven day forecast indicates a changeable week though it will be mostly dry.

The forecast is excellent for farmers.

The warm weather this week has brought soil temperatures up to normal and it is hoped the prolonged sunshine will make to make up for the lack of grass growth which has caused the fodder crisis.