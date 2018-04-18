Beneavin House can not ensure ‘safe’ service for elderly – Hiqa

A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report into a north Dublin nursing home has found management could not “ensure that the service is safe, appropriate, consistent and effectively monitored”.

The Hiqa report noted it was the second time that an inspector had found there were not enough staff to ensure quality care to 150 residents for whom the centre is registered.

The Hiqa report said during an inspection carried out in February that 137 residents were present at Beneavin House, Beneavin Road, Glasnevin.

The report said in general, residents and relatives were positive in their feedback to the inspectors and expressed satisfaction about the facilities and the services and care provided. However, some relatives expressed concerns regarding the number of full-time care staff who no longer worked in the centre and the negative impact that this had on residents.

In particular, relatives mentioned the reduction in consistent caring.

However, the report said that overall, residents had good access to nursing, medical and allied healthcare and the administration of medicines had improved since the last inspection. It noted the home had made efforts to recruit staff.

A second Hiqa report on Silvergrove Nursing Home, on Main Street, Clonee, found the facility to be in breach of eight regulations concerning the care and welfare of older people.

According to a report of a series of inspections carried out in January, while staff did their utmost to support the rights and dignity of residents, aspects of the premises impacted on rights and dignity.

Specifically the inspector’s report said:

Double room screens in one room did not meet and so privacy during personal care was not assured.

Some residents could not access their personal bedside lockers because they were positioned out of reach.

On the first day of inspection the centre did not have adequate bath towels.

The double room floor space did not allow for residents who have specialised seating requirements to sit at their bedside.

Showers were available but the residents did not have the option to have a bath.

The inspector observed examples of call bells not within easy reach of residents who were in bed.

The report said on the day of inspection in January this year there were 24 residents and the inspector observed staff acting in a courteous and responsive manner to both residents and visitors. In general the living environment was stimulating and also provided opportunities for rest and recreation in an atmosphere of friendliness, the report said.

However, the inspector found the governance and management structure “was not sufficiently robust” and the lines of authority and accountability “were not defined”.

Of the 23 reports published on Wednesday, evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards was found in 17 centres. These inspections found that residents’ needs were being met and care was delivered in line with the national standards and regulations.

However, evidence of non-compliance was found in six centres. In these centres, residents’ needs were not always being met in line with the regulations and standards. Inspectors identified non-compliances in areas such as safeguarding and safety; health and safety and risk management; health and social care needs; residents’ rights, dignity and consultation; complaints management; safe and suitable premises; documentation; governance and management; and medication management.

Reports can be found on hiqa.ie.