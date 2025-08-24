Emma Raducanu records first US Open victory since her 2021 title success

Britain's Emma Raducanu serves against Ena Shibahara of Japan during their women's singles first-round match on day one of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu claimed her first US Open victory since winning the title four years ago in ruthless fashion in New York.

The British number one opened the tournament on Louis Armstrong Stadium in the event’s first Sunday start and needed just 62 minutes to sweep aside Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2.

Much stiffer tests will await but this was the ideal start for Raducanu, who said: “Of course I’m very, very pleased with that match. It’s my first win here since 2021. I’m just so happy with the way I came through that.”

While Flushing Meadows was the scene of Raducanu’s great triumph, it has not been a place of happy memories since.

Three years ago, she looked anxious and unhappy in a first-round loss to Alize Cornet on the same court as defending champion before missing the 2023 tournament following wrist and ankle surgeries.

Last year she arrived undercooked after an injury niggle that she kept private and was in tears following another first-round defeat, this time to American Sofia Kenin.

But this has been the season where Raducanu has finally put down roots on tour, avoiding the physical problems that have held her back and producing consistently strong results.

She only missed out on a seeding by one place and quickly stamped her authority on proceedings against 128th-ranked Shibahara, who at 27 was playing in just her second main draw in singles at a major.

The gusty conditions made it difficult for both women but Raducanu was much the steadier, beginning the contest with an ace and moving into a 5-0 lead.

The 22-year-old has a new coach in her corner in experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig, who worked with Rafael Nadal for two decades, and she spoke before the tournament about the calming influence he exerts.

There was certainly no reason for any stress here, with Raducanu serving out the opening set after Shibahara had finally won a game and then moving 4-0 ahead again in the second.

Shibahara had one chance to pull the lead back to 4-2 but Raducanu impressively picked up a short volley, pumping her fist and yelling when her opponent netted a backhand, and she served out the contest to love.