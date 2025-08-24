Jonas Vingegaard wins stage two of Vuelta to take red jersey

Jonas Vingegaard (right) crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana between Alba and Limone Piemonte in Italy's Piemonte region. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, prevailing in a steep climb to the finish line with a final push to take the red jersey from Jasper Philipsen.

Denmark’s Vingegaard, a member of the Visma-Lease a Bike team, shook off a crash 35km from the finish in the 157km ride from Alba to Limone Piemonte, and followed Lidl-Trek’s Giulio Ciccone before overtaking the Italian in the final seconds.

David Gaddu (Groupama-FDJ) finished third after his team-mate Guillaume Martin-Guyonnet withdrew from the race following a crash during a descent in wet conditions.

Archie Ryan is best of the two Irish cyclists in action at the Vuelta after coming home 54th on Sunday, the same position he holds on general classification. Eddie Dunbar was 70th on the day and is 65th overall.