Lucky ticket-holder scoops €11m in biggest Lotto win for two years

The Republic has its latest millionaire after one lucky winner scooped the 15th largest jackpot in Lotto history on Wednesday.

The jackpot of €11,225,280 – the highest in more than two years - has been rolling since June 12th.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, and 44. The bonus number was 12.

In total, over 103,000 players won prizes in Wednesday’s draw.

So far this year, more than €82.3 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto, creating 13 new millionaires.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said it would be Thursday morning before it would be known where the ticket was sold. He urged all players to check their tickets carefully.

The last Lotto jackpot was won by a Galway man who won the €4,051,610 on offer on June 8th.

The biggest Lotto win ever went to the Dan Morrissey syndicate from Carlow in June 2008. It won almost €19 million.

Ahead of Wednesday’s draw, the National Lottery said €18.8 million had been raised for good causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series.