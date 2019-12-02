Luas red line services return after morning shutdown

The Luas Red Line is operating again after significant disruption on Monday morning, operators Transdev has said.

It warned commuters can expect delays of 25-30 minutes as the service returned to normal.

Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the remainder of the disruption.

Earlier, there were no trams running between Blackhorse in Inchicore and The Point due to a technical fault which was reported at 7.40am

There was also significant disruption on Monday morning on the M50 northbound with a collision partially blocking the left lane between J12 and J11.