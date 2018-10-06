Liverpool fan Sean Cox begins rehabilitation after assault near Anfield

Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who was left in a coma after an assault near Anfield before a Champions League match, is now on the road to recovery and has commenced a programme of rehabilitation.

The 53-year-old from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was attacked outside The Albert pub close to Anfield by two Roma supporters before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.

He sustained serious head injuries in the assault on April 25th and was in a coma for nearly three months.

Mr Cox, a father-of-three, is now undergoing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

His local GAA club, St Peter’s in Dunboyne, has set up a GoFundMe accountpage with a target of €500,000 to finance Mr Cox’s ongoing treatment and rehabilitation.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the club said the support given to Mr Cox, his wife Martina and their three children, Jack, Shauna and Emma, had been “overwhelming” and “deeply appreciated”.

Mr Cox, the club added, is “taking small but important steps on a road to recovery. His journey will be a long and difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean’s recovery.” St Peter’s stressed that Mr Cox will need “ongoing and intensive long-term care and support” which will have to be paid for into the future.

St Peter’s praised his involvement in the club and the manner in which he had worked “tirelessly to contribute to and enhance our community”.

The GoFundMe page is called “Support Sean”, and a number of events will be organised both locally and nationally as part of its campaign.

In the two days since the fund was launched, it has raised more than €6,000 to fund Mr Cox’s ongoing care.