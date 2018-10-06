Child’s customised wheelchair taken in Co Dublin robbery

A child’s customised wheelchair was in the boot of a car that was stolen in Skerries, Co Dublin, in the early hours of Friday.

Gardaí are investigating after the silver Mercedes estate with registration plate 12 D 55188 was taken from outside a house at about 3.25am on Friday.

Please be on the lookout for a Silver Mercedes Estate 12D55188 stolen at 3am last night from house in Skerries. Child's customised wheelchair was in the boot and family desperately need it back. Contact @gardainfo if spotted. — Lorraine Dempsey (@LorDempsey) October 5, 2018

Lorraine Dempsey, spokeswoman for the Special Needs Parents Association, said a customised wheelchair belonging to a child “was in the boot [of the car] and [the] family desperately need it back”.

Ms Dempsey urged anyone with information about the incident to contact gardaí.

A Garda spokesman confirmed to The Irish Times that car keys and a number of other items were taken from a house and a car parked nearby was subsequently driven off.