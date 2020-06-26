Lifting the lockdown: What can I do from this Monday?

The Government last night confirmed Ireland will move to Phase 3 of the Roadmap for Reopening Business and Society from Monday, June 29th. Here is the revised roadmap for unlocking Ireland, and what you can do from next week:

Travel throughout the State, including the islands, will be permitted.

Pubs operating as restaurants can open on Monday, while others must remain closed until July 20th

Indoor mass gatherings are limited to 50 people, but there is an exception for places of worship which will also open on Monday. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 200 people.

Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport, with plans to sanction those breaching the rules.

A 14-day quarantine remains in place, but foreign travel restrictions will be eased from July 9th. A green list will be compiled before then, detailing the countries people can travel between without having to undergo quarantine.

Hairdressers, barbers, salons, spas, make-up application services, tanning, tattooing and piercing services can all reopen on Monday.

Cultural outlets, including museums, galleries, theatres and cinemas can open, as can the hospitality sector, including cafes, restaurants, and hotel bars serving food.

Hotels, caravan parks, holiday parks, hostels and swimming pools can open again.

Adult education centres, creches, childminders, preschools, summer and youth camps can reopen.

Team leagues for adults and children, as well as close-contact sports and organised sporting spectator events – with crowd limits in place can begin on Monday.

The next phase is scheduled to begin on July 20th, when pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos can reopen, with the number of people permitted at an outdoor event rising to 500, and 100 indoors.