Liffey Swim: ‘I wouldn’t have missed it for anything’

The O’Neill family, originally from north county Dublin, came from far and wide to take part in this year’s Liffey Swim.

Colm (48), an organiser of the event, managed to get his brother Ciaran (49) home from Boston, his other brother Brian (45) back from London, while youngest brother Donal (38) travelled from Hong Kong.

They were joined by their eldest brother Paul (51) from Dublin and the “honorary O’Neill”, their brother-in-law Keith O’Muiri, from Co Meath. “He’s our brother from another mother,” joked Ciaran.

O‘Neill brothers, Donal, Ciaran, Paul, Keith O Muiri, (brother in law) Colm and Brian, after the Liffey Swim. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The 100th Liffey Swim, passing the Ha’penny bridge. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Swimmers in their yellow numbered caps. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

While three of the O’Neill men had taken part in the race before (Colm, Paul and Donal), this year’s event, which celebrated its 100th year, was the first time all five brothers swam the 2,200m down the River Liffey together.

“It’s the first time we’re doing anything together since we were kids killing each other,” said Colm before the race.

“It’s really exciting... It’s the 100th year and I thought it would be great to have five immediate brothers and a special brother-in-law who’s a sixth brother today.”

The six men said they had no times in mind for finishing the event, merely stating “we’re just hoping to complete it”.

The 100th Liffey Swim attracted around 600 swimmers. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

The women get started in the Liffey Swim which runs over 2.2km of the capital’s river. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Just after midday, the first batch of 600 swimmers began to enter the water, which was followed by a rendition of Molly Malone led by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe.

The waiting participants, with their bright yellow swimming caps, on Victoria Quay threw their hands up in song while the hundreds of spectators gathered across the River Liffey on Wolfe Tone Quay joined in.

As the fog horn sounded, the swimmers were off, with little care to the warnings Dublin City Council and the HSE gave about water samples being “exceptionally poor and could cause illness”.

Mark Hanley (15), winner of the men’s race at the Liffey Swim. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

At the finish line, one of the oldest participants Claire O’Dwyer (77), from Killiney said the water was “very clean, with only a bit of seaweed now and then”.

“It was very good, the water was very clear,” she said. Ms O’Dwyer, who has taken part in the race more than 20 times, said “I wouldn’t have missed it for anything”.

“I couldn’t understand it because I’ve swam in much worse than that. That was clean compared to some years. There was no problem whatsoever.”

Courtney McDermott (27), a competitive swimmer from Seattle now living in Dún Laoghaire, said this was her first time taking part.

“It’s just a risk you’re going to take when you’re doing the Liffey [Swim], honestly it’s a risk you’re taking with any of the swims so I don’t think this is that much worse than the other swims.”

Joe McSweeney (61) from Glasnevin was joined by his family at the end line, including his grandson Darragh (4).

Swimmers hit the showers after the swim. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

A shower after the Liffey Swim. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Patricia Heffernan and Deirdre Byrne Dunne celebrate finishing the women’s race. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“I found it great, it was a fantastic swim, the water was good, great crowd, a very enjoyable day in all.

“I found the water quality very good, there’s always queries every year about the Liffey but I think it was over exaggerated about the quality.”

As for the O’Neill brothers, Keith O’Muiri or the “sixth brother” said “we survived it”.

Teenager Mark Hanley (15) who is part of the North Dublin Swimming Club claimed first place in the men’s event with a time of 10 minutes, while Sinead Delaney, who swims with the Phoenix Club in Clondalkin, won the ladies’ event with a time of 5 minutes and 15 secoonds.