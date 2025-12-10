Light aircraft crashes in south Kilkenny

Emergency services including the Irish Coast Guard's Rescue 117 helicopter responded to the incident.

A light aircraft has crashed in south Kilkenny with two people on-board.

The pilot and passenger have been airlifted to Waterford University Hospital for medical assessment.

The incident occurred near Carrigeen, Mooncoin, close to Waterford city. Emergency services were at the scene, including Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117.

In a statement, Atlantic Flight Training Academy said there were no injuries to the instructor or the student on-board.

The Cessna 172 aircraft was routing back on a routine training flight towards Waterford when the pilot experienced a rough-running engine, the academy said.

“The pilot informed Air Traffic Control in Waterford and advised that he had identified a suitable landing site in close proximity. The pilot positioned the aircraft for landing and carried out a precautionary landing in a suitable grass field, in accordance with standard operation procedures, north of Waterford Airport.

It is the second crash of a light aircraft in the area in just over two weeks. Last month a father of two was killed when his light aircraft crashed during an emergency landing in Waterford.

Bircan Dokuzlar (48), who was originally from Turkey, died when he attempted to land the aircraft in a field close to Waterford Airport last Thursday at around 12.50pm.

The aircraft had taken off from Sligo and was heading for Beziers in France.