Food safety watchdog issued Glendalough Hotel with closure order after rodent infestation

Inspectors imposed the order on November 5th, but lifted it two days later. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins

The Glendalough Hotel in Co Wicklow was one of 14 premises served with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month.

The closure order was served on the hotel in Glendalough after a rodent infestation was found in the main food preparation area, evident by the presence of droppings throughout the main kitchen area.

Rodent droppings were noted on the floor of the internal dry store, below the dishwasher area, on the floor below the hot holding unit and below the pot wash area.

An old rodent carcass and old droppings were also found in the bar area.

The closure order was served on November 5th, but lifted on November 7th.

Among other food businesses served with a closure order was Cruncheesz takeaway on Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

At the time of inspection, kebab meat was being sliced from a kebab slab on the rotisserie grill. The kebab slab was removed from the rotisserie grill at close of business each night and held at ambient temperatures until the takeaway reopened the following day when it was placed back on the rotisserie grill, an FSAI report said.

Food workers said that the kebab meat in question had been in use since November 4th.

A bowl of raw chicken pieces that had a discoloured and hardened appearance was also found in a fridge. There was a strong odour of rotting meat coming from it. The person in charge stated that the chicken had been in the fridge for three weeks, an inspection report said.

It was served with the order on November 6th. This was lifted on November 12th.

The Coffee Shack on Station Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo, was served with a closure order on November 27th after a dead rodent was found on the ground adjacent to the small freezer, droppings were found on shelving and the entrance door was not pest proofed and gaps were evident. The order has yet to be lifted.

The Mekong takeaway on Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9, was served with a closure order on November 10th because numerous rodent droppings were observed on the floor in the cleaning room adjacent to the kitchen and it was not adequately pest proofed. The order was lifted on November 13th.