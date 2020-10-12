Laois nursing home battling Covid-19 outbreak reports three resident deaths

A nursing home in Co Laois battling a coronavirus outbreak has said three residents infected by the disease have died and a fourth has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed the deaths of three residents related to Covid-19. Two died in the home and a third in hospital in Portlaoise.

The nursing home said there are two other residents in Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, one of whom is Covid positive and the second who does not have the disease.

The spokeswoman said no further residents or staff had contracted the virus since last week when it initially reported 31 Covid-19 cases, with 21 residents and 10 staff testing positive.

Residents in the nursing home are being isolated and the facility is closed to visitors in line with the Level 3 restrictions introduced last week to try to suppress rising numbers of infections.

The care home, which is owned by private nursing home operator Brindley Healthcare, can accommodate up to 52 residents.

It is working with HSE public health officials and the health service regulator, the Health Information and Quality Authority, to manage the outbreak.

The HSE said last Friday there were 10 outbreaks in nursing homes over the previous week with 68 Covid-19 cases. This compares with five outbreaks in the week to September 26th.

The State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that if community transmission of the virus is not reduced, it will not be possible “to keep this out of nursing homes.”

Nursing home residents account for more than half the 1,826 deaths from the virus since the first outbreak was a reported in a care facility in mid-March.