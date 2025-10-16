Q&A: What remains of Hamas after two years of war?

A masked Hamas fighter standing guard as hostages were handed over to a Red Cross convoy in the Gaza Strip on Monday. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/The New York Times

What remains of Hamas’s fighters after two years of war with Israel?

Hamas was believed to have had 30,000 militants before October 7th, 2023. Israeli media, quoting internal Israeli intelligence, estimates that about 8,900 have been killed.

Will Hamas disarm, in line with the requirements of the US-led peace agreement?

Although the US has ordered it to disarm or warned it would be disarmed, Hamas argues there would be chaos if this happens. Instead of retreating, Hamas has extended its reach over Gaza and taken on rival militias and armed clans.

Who are rival factions and clans in Gaza?

The Doghmush and Mujaida clans recently lost battles with Hamas forces. The Bedouin Tarabin, headed by Yasser Abu Shabab, who is backed by Israel, clashed repeatedly with Hamas before the ceasefire. It has been accused of looting humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza. Some analysts allege Abu Shabab’s militia is contributing to an Israeli plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza.

Will Hamas clash with the planned international stabilisation force?

This seems unlikely as this force could recruit troops from Turkey, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan. Since such a force will not be familiar with Gaza, the force may have to coexist and co-ordinate with Hamas to achieve stability.

Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross arrive to transport remains of Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in Gaza City on Monday. Photograph: European Pressphoto Agency

How long has Hamas been in control of Gaza?

Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary election, defeating Fatah, and seized control of Gaza in June 2007 after Fatah attempted a coup.

Does Hamas still administer Gaza?

After failed efforts to forge a unity government with Fatah, Hamas set up a de facto government in Gaza which has not been recognised by the West Bank Palestinian Authority, Arab and foreign governments.

During the war, Hamas’s control of the strip has been weakened. Israel has taken control of 75 per cent of the strip, preventing the government from functioning, the police from maintaining law and order and disrupting public services.

Who finances Hamas?

For many years, Israel permitted Qatar to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars to Hamas to fund civil servants’ salaries. Israel’s aim was to reinforce the division of Gaza and the West Bank.

Hamas has collected revenue by taxing goods imported from Egypt through the Rafah tunnels and border crossing.

Iran has financed Hamas’s military wing while overall funding has come from official and private sources including individuals, corporations, and charities.

How is Hamas now regarded by the West?

The US, Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan, and others have designated Hamas a terrorist organisation. (Ireland like all EU members, subscribes to EU designation of Hamas as a terrorist movement).

