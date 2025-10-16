Motorcyclist (30s) dies following two vehicle crash in Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact them.

A man has died following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.

The vehicles crashed on the R117 in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow at around 7.40am.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead and the coroner was notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.