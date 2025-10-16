Ireland

Motorcyclist (30s) dies following two vehicle crash in Wicklow

Car and motorcycle crashed on R117 in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Wednesday morning

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact them.
Thu Oct 16 2025 - 13:07

A man has died following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.

The vehicles crashed on the R117 in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow at around 7.40am.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead and the coroner was notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 7am and 8am on Wednesdayto make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

