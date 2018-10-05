Irish woman drowns in a swimming pool in Croatia

A 54-year-old Irish woman has drowned in a swimming pool in Croatia.

The woman’s body was found in the pool at 3.30am on Friday morning in front of a holiday home in Okrug Gornji on the island of Ciovo near Split.

Split-Dalmatian Police investigating her death said no trace of a violent death or a criminal offence was found.

A spokeswoman for the police said it was illegal under Croatia law to release the name of the woman who died.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

A Department of Foreign Affairs said it could provide consular assistance to the woman’s family.