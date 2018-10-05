Woman’s body recovered from sea off Cliffs of Moher

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body from the sea off the Cliffs of Moher.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted by a passenger ferry at 3.50pm on Thursday. The Doolin unit of the Coast Guard launched their rescue boat and removed the woman’s body from the water.

Her body was brought to Doolin Coast Guard station and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was subsequently taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí said her remains have yet to be identified and investigations are ongoing.