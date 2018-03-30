Irish diplomat being expelled from Russia over Skripal row

An Irish diplomat is being expelled from Russia in response to the expulsion of a Russian envoy from Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

A spokesman for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Friday afternoon there is no justification for this expulsion.

“Irish staff do not engage in activities that are incompatible with their diplomatic status. This decision to expel an Irish diplomat is regrettable,” the spokesman said.

Russia expelled 59 diplomats from 23 countries on Friday and said it reserved the right to take action against four other nations, in a worsening stand-off with the West over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

Russia said it was responding to what it called the baseless demands for scores of its own diplomats to leave a slew of mostly western countries that have joined London and Washington in censuring Moscow over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal (66) and his daughter Yulia.

The Russian foreign ministry ordered Britain to reduce the number of diplomats in Moscow down to the same amount that Russia has in London as the row over the attempted assassination of the former spy in Salisbury continues.

The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats in the wake of the poisoning.

Russia on Friday also expelled four German diplomats, foreign minister Heiko Maas said. Russia is also reported to have expelled two Spanish envoys, and one from Norway.

“The news from Moscow comes as no surprise,” Mr Maas said in a statement. “Even in the current climate we remain ready for dialogue with Russia and we will work on both European security and constructive future relations between our countries.”

Germany this week had expelled four Russian diplomats over Moscow’s suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England.

Additional reporting: Reuters/Press Association