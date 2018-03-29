Garda to crack down on drink and drug drivers over Easter weekend

A total of 59 people have been killed or seriously injured in Easter bank holiday crashes since 2012, according to figures published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána.

Making their Easter bank holiday road safety appeal, the RSA said on Thursday the crackdown on illegal driver behaviour this year will focus on drivers using alcohol and drugs.

“An Garda Síochána is mounting mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints nationwide, which will see drivers tested for the presence of alcohol and drugs,” the RSA said in a statement.

“For its part the RSA will be broadcasting a number of public service messages to highlight the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drink and drugs.”

Fatal

Research into fatal crashes in 2014 showed that one third of drivers and motorcyclists that died had alcohol in their system at the time of their deaths.

The examination, which was conducted by the Health Research Board as part of the National Drug Related Death Index, also found that 28 per cent of pedestrians killed had a positive toxicology for alcohol.

“Based on other reports it is estimated that drugs play a role in as many as one in 10 fatal crashes in this country,” said the RSA.

“Nobody ever thinks that something bad like being in a crash will ever happen to them, but it can,” said RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock.

“Fifty nine people over Easter bank holiday weekends since 2012 didn’t arrive home or suffered serious injury. We don’t want anyone to suffer this fate.”