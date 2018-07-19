Irish boy (14) may have lost balance on chair in fatal Spain balcony fall
Department of Foreign Affairs assisting family after holiday tragedy
The boy died in hospital after falling from a balcony in Eix Lagotel in the resort of Playa de Muro. Photograph: Google Street.
A 14-year-old Irish boy has died after he fell from a second-floor balcony at a hotel in Majorca in Spain.
It is understood the teenager passed away at Son Espases Hospital in Palma on Thursday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday following a seven-meter (20ft) fall from the Eix Lagotel in the resort of Playa de Muro.
Police sources said they believe he may have lost his balance in a freak accident while he was on a chair on his balcony. The hotel have declined to make any comment.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is providing consular assistance to the family.