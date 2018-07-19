Irish boy (14) may have lost balance on chair in fatal Spain balcony fall

A 14-year-old Irish boy has died after he fell from a second-floor balcony at a hotel in Majorca in Spain.

It is understood the teenager passed away at Son Espases Hospital in Palma on Thursday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday following a seven-meter (20ft) fall from the Eix Lagotel in the resort of Playa de Muro.

Police sources said they believe he may have lost his balance in a freak accident while he was on a chair on his balcony. The hotel have declined to make any comment.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is providing consular assistance to the family.