Ireland will look at ‘Norwegian model’ for reopening childcare

Childcare in Ireland may operate using a “pod” system as it reopens, with small groups of children being looked after by the same carers in the same room, using the same toys every time they are there.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said children “will play together and will be encouraged to stay together in this little pod. They will be encouraged to use outdoor space as much as possible”.

Regular hand-washing will be the norm at creche and pre-school, she said. She added that the under sixes would struggle with the concept of social distancing and make implementation difficult if not impossible.

“Not providing childcare is a huge risk,” she said, and the Department “will be referring to the Norwegian model, among others, and how this might apply to Ireland”.

She said her department was examining the number of children that could be cared for by a single practitioner. At the moment, child/carer ratios are strictly governed by regulations.

Ms Zappone said a number of options were being examined to limit interaction between parents and guardians, including children being collected from the cars of parents and guardians outside crèches.

Extended or staggered opening hours are also under consideration.

The wearing of facemasks for the under-6s was unlikely to contribute to infection control she said, and the wearing could involve a degree of coercion. The wearing of facemasks by adults may also not be practical, although this was being further examined, she said.

The Minister added there was no way of re-opening childcare without risks, but that the emphasis would be on minimising risk.

“With public health input, we are working to develop the safest and most pragmatic way to deliver this vital service”.

“We will minimise the risk. There will be an incident of transmission but we can manage this - not prevent it,” she said. While she said the transmission and prevalence of Covid-19 was probably no worse, and likely less risky, among children than adults, she also flagged the recent emergence of an extreme immune system reaction in children that may be associated with Covid-19, Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PIMS).