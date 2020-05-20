Spurs investigating as Serge Aurier appears to break lockdown again

Tottenham are investigating after Serge Aurier appeared to break social distancing rules for a third time by getting a haircut in lockdown.

The 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing off his new looks and tagging the stylist — barber Justin Carr — in his post.

“Yes Sir justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon??” Aurier wrote.

A Tottenham statement said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Aurier has previously been forced to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a videos of himself running with a friend, and also training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs were also criticised last month when manager Jose Mourinho was seen taking a training session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running together.

Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a short video of his return to training on Tuesday as players began solo sessions for the first time.