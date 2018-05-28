IPSCC to set up new digital service to reflect how children use technology

The number of children using the internet and text messages to access Childline services increased by a third last year.

In 2017, Childline answered 352,504 calls to the phone service and 29,407 conversations to its Childline Online service options which included texts.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) in its annual report says it is going to launch a new digital service this year reflecting the changing way that children communicate.

The overwhelming majority of children who contacted Childline via online did so through its live web chat service.

Girls found interacting via online and text was much easier for them. They account for 75 per cent of those who interacted with the service via its online platform and 84 per cent of those who did via text.

Conversely, boys found it much easier to talk to Childline. They constituted 72 per cent of all those who phoned the service in 2017.

Issues pertaining to personal life (43 per cent), abuse and welfare (15 per cent) and relationships (10 per cent) were most frequently raised by children and young people who engaged in two-way interaction contact with the Childline service in 2017.

Almost 30,000 two-way interactions with children were in relation to abuse and an additional 3,122 calls were in relation to the combination of substance use and abuse.

ISPCC chief executive Grainia Long said the rising number of children contacting the service via text and online is “indicative of the changing nature of children’s behaviour. As more and more children use online services, we need to ensure that we are meeting their needs.

“We need to ensure that we can be there for every child and young person in Ireland over the next 30 years and beyond, through whichever means they choose to use to get in contact.”

Childline, which was set up 30 years ago, is expected to answer its seven millionth call this year,

Volunteers gave 55,645 hours to the ISPCC in 2017, but Ms Long admitted that they had some problems in recruiting volunteers to support the service.

“We would warmly welcome interest from anyone who believes they could, with the support of our comprehensive and excellent training and development programme, play the hugely important role of listening to children who contact Childline,” she said.

The ISPCC raised €3.7 million in funding last year. Among their high-profile supporters include Ryanair which donated €100,000 and a sold out Good Mourning Mrs Brown matinee show in Dublin’s 3Arena in December 2017 which raised €44,548 for the charity.

Ricky Gervais donated 50 per cent of the proceeds from the platinum sales of tickets to his sold-out show at the 3 Arena in June 2017. The 2FM Xmas ball raised almost €500,000 for the ISPCC last year.

Nevertheless the ISPCC had to close down its Childline services in Waterford because of a lack of funding. Its annual report stated: “Huge support was received from the people of Waterford and surrounding areas, but there was no available sustainable funding to support the ongoing costs of running the service.”