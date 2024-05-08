IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: UL ‘overpaid’ for student accommodation; Bambie Thug through to Eurovision final

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; man shot dead in Drimnagh was facing charges; hottest April on record

Singer-songwriter Bambie Thug representing Ireland with the song 'Doomsday blue' during the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Malmo, Sweden last night. Photograph: Getty Images

Wed May 8 2024 - 08:57

University of Limerick paid ‘significantly above’ market price for €11.9m accommodation

University of Limerick lacked “correct and clear” information on the cost of a botched student housing project before pressing ahead with a €11.9 million deal in which it paid “significantly above” market price, according to a damning report that raises new questions about the transaction.

The report by former civil servant Niamh O’Donoghue found the cost structure presented to UL leaders was not “clear and consistent” with the August 2022 contract.

Podcast Highlights

