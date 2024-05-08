Your top stories on Wednesday: UL ‘overpaid’ for student accommodation; Bambie Thug through to Eurovision final

Singer-songwriter Bambie Thug representing Ireland with the song 'Doomsday blue' during the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Malmo, Sweden last night. Photograph: Getty Images

University of Limerick lacked “correct and clear” information on the cost of a botched student housing project before pressing ahead with a €11.9 million deal in which it paid “significantly above” market price, according to a damning report that raises new questions about the transaction.

The report by former civil servant Niamh O’Donoghue found the cost structure presented to UL leaders was not “clear and consistent” with the August 2022 contract.

Hottest April on record in 11th month of record temperatures: The streak of record global temperatures has continued for the 11th month in a row, with April 2024 the hottest recorded, scientists have said.

How did the Book of Kells end up in Trinity College Dublin?: Not only is the Book of Kells one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions, with about one million visitors a year, it is also a cash cow for Trinity College Dublin.

Dublin Airport limited to 14.4m passengers this winter: Airlines at Dublin Airport will be limited to 14.4 million passengers from October to March next year despite growing travel demand, regulators confirmed on Tuesday.

Gordon D’Arcy: Jamison Gibson-Park’s leadership helped Leinster find a way: Successful teams need a little luck along the way to see them triumph in a tournament or a league campaign.

‘A stranger entered our family and turned them all against us’: ‘My wife and I have been isolated by someone who lived with us for a period of time. The visitor was nice to us for the first few years but remained somewhat mysterious, reticent and rarely around except for a few big family events. Now many years later, she has taken a spite at us for reasons unknown and tried to turn our family against us.’

