Six highlights from the Stormy Daniels testimony in Trump trial

Former US President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question as he returns to the courtroom after a break in his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Photograph: Win McNamee/AFP via Getty Images

So began the intense and often uncomfortable testimony of Stormy Daniels, who spent almost five hours in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday recounting her story of a 2006 encounter with Donald Trump and the ensuing hush-money cover-up that has become the bedrock of the prosecution’s case.

Daniels spoke quickly and at length about her first meeting with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

After the lunch break, Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche moved for a mistrial, arguing that the prosecution’s questions were designed to embarrass Trump and “prejudice the jury”.

The judge, Juan Merchan, agreed that some of Daniels’s testimony “may have been better left unsaid” but denied a mistrial.

The former president is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to Daniels just before the 2016 election. Trump (77), has denied the charges and says he did not have sex with Daniels. If convicted, he could face prison time or probation.

Here are six takeaways from Trump’s 13th day on trial.

In this courtroom sketch, Stormy Daniels gives evidence as Judge Juan Merchan looks on. A photograph of Donald Trump and Daniels from their first meeting is displayed on a monitor . Photograph: Elizabeth Williams via AP

Prosecutors took a risk with their witness

Jurors heard a vivid account of the Lake Tahoe encounter and met the woman who received the hush-money deal. This could present a risk for prosecutors, depending on whether the jury viewed Daniels’s story as prurient or powerful.

Daniels described meeting Trump at the golf event and accepting his dinner invitation after her publicist said, “What could possibly go wrong?”

She recalled that Trump was wearing pyjamas when she met him at his hotel suite, and she asked him to change. They discussed the porn industry, and he asked about residuals, unions and sexual disease testing.

She said they talked about his family, including his daughter, whom he likened to Daniels; “People underestimate her as well,” Daniels recalled him saying. They also discussed his wife; Trump said they did not “even sleep in the same room.” He suggested Daniels might appear on The Apprentice television show.

When she later emerged from the bathroom, Daniels found Trump partially undressed, she said. The sex was consensual, she said, but there was a power “imbalance.”

Trump received another warning

Merchan has already held the former president in contempt 10 times, fined him $10,000 and twice threatened to send him to jail. On Tuesday, Trump again drew the judge’s ire after Merchan said he had been “cursing audibly” and “shaking his head.”

The judge asked Trump’s lawyers privately to talk to their client, saying Trump’s actions might intimidate the witness, Daniels.

“You need to speak to him,” the judge said. “I won’t tolerate that.”

The motive for the pay-off is a point of contention

Prosecutors asked Daniels about a 2018 statement in which she denied the sexual encounter. Daniels said she had not wanted to sign it and that it was not true.

Defence lawyers, capitalising on what they seem to perceive as Daniels’s shortcomings as a witness, came out blazing. One of them, Susan Necheles, implied in her cross-examination that Daniels was trying to “extort money” from Trump.

Daniels replied sharply, “False.”

Daniels’s story bothers Trump

Before court even started Tuesday morning, Trump telegraphed his frustration with Daniels in an angry post on Truth Social, saying he had just learned about a coming witness and that his lawyers had “no time” to prepare. The post was removed shortly thereafter, possibly because of concerns over violating the gag order.

Trump, who has spent much of the trial with his eyes closed, remained attentive for part of the day, often with a sour expression on his face. He continually whispered to his lawyers and at one point mouthed an expletive.

But by the afternoon, he had returned to his habit of closing his eyes, even during a combative cross-examination.

Daniels’s credibility is a hurdle for prosecutors

Daniels’s motivations are a major focus of the defence. In a sharp moment, Necheles confronted Daniels about her hatred of the former president and asked whether she wanted him to go to jail. Daniels responded, “I want him to be held accountable.”

Necheles also asked Daniels about making money by claiming to have had sex with Trump. Daniels responded that “I’ve been making money by telling my stories,” later adding, “It has also cost me a lot of money.”

Trump’s words haunt him

Prosecutors have tried several times to use Trump’s prior statements against him.

Before Daniels testified Tuesday, a witness read aloud passages of books by Trump. Some spoke to his frugality.

Others spoke to his penchant for revenge.

“For many years I’ve said that if someone screws you, screw them back,” the witness read. The passage continued, “When somebody hurts you, just go after them as viciously and as violently as you can.”

Not long after, one of his enemies – Daniels – took the stand. Her cross-examination resumes on Thursday.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.