Housing agency Threshold took 12,000 phone calls on housing issues during first three months of the year

Threshold's chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said its workers were continuing to experience a high number of contacts from the private rental sector over fears about the future, with rent termination queries topping the list of questions

The housing agency Threshold took almost 12,000 phone calls on housing issues during the first three months of the year, with security of tenure still the leading source of anxiety.

The charity’s chief executive, John-Mark McCafferty, said its workers were continuing to experience a high number of contacts from the private rental sector over fears about the future, with rent termination queries topping the list of questions.

“Threshold kept 900 households, who were at risk of homelessness, in their homes or supported them to find alternative housing,” he said. “This figure alone highlights the impact of our work in supporting renters to stay in their homes.”

Its first-quarter Impact Report came as the number of homeless people in the State reached a new high of 13,841 in February, according to Department of Housing data, while the number in Dublin passed 10,000 for the first time. In March the headline figure grew again to 13,866.

READ MORE

Among the number Threshold said it helped prevent from losing their homes during the quarter were 1,235 adults and 983 children. Overall it supported over 9,300 households during the period, according to latest figures.

Its advisers answered 11,572 calls and responded to over 1,600 webchats. Concerns around tenancy termination remained the biggest single issue, accounting for 37 per cent of all queries.

Rent arrears also remained a considerable problem in the private rental sector. In the first quarter one third of queries concerned challenges with being able to pay rent. In more than half of all rent arrears cases Threshold helped tenants to retain their homes.

It said its advisers can work with tenants and landlords in devising repayment plans, keeping people in their home while ensuring landlords receive their money.

“In Q1 alone 32 per cent of rent arrears queries that our advisers received concerned people struggling to afford their rent payments,” said Mr McCafferty. “One-in-six queries on the same matter were as a result of changes in household circumstances, such as a relationship breakdown.”

The largest category of people Threshold assisted were either single or one-parent families, followed closely by two-parent families. More than half drew their main source of income from wages or salaries.

Government data for March showed there were 9,719 adults and 4,147 children in homeless accommodation as the State continued to struggle in its fight to deliver sufficient housing.