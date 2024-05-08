Biden pauses arms shipment to Israel amid dispute over Rafah attack

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential building in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP

US president Joe Biden paused an arms shipment to Israel last week to prevent the US-made weapons from being used in a long-threatened assault on the city Rafah, administration officials said Tuesday night, a sign of the growing rift between Washington and Jerusalem over the conduct of the war.

The president withheld 3,500 bombs that he feared could be dropped on Rafah, where more than 1 million residents in the Gaza Strip have taken refuge, the officials said. The administration is reviewing whether to hold back future transfers, including guidance kits that convert so-called dumb bombs into precision-guided munitions.

The decision to delay the delivery of the bombs was the first time that Mr Biden has used his power to curtail arms as an instrument to influence Israel’s approach to the war since the October 7th Hamas-led terrorist attack. A number of Mr Biden’s Democratic allies in Congress have for weeks urged him to limit or halt arms shipments to Israel, something he had refused to do until now because of his strong support for the war against Hamas.

Israeli officials disclosed the weapons pause to Axios earlier this week, but US officials refused to confirm it either at briefings or privately until Tuesday night. The fact that they finally did so was a clear indication of how much frustration is growing among administration officials that their Israeli counterparts are not heeding US warnings against a major operation in Rafah that could lead to extensive civilian casualties. Confirmation of the arms pause came just hours after Israel sent tanks into the city in southern Gaza.

One US official said the administration began reviewing arms shipments last month when it became clear that Israel seemed to be reaching a decision on a Rafah operation. Mr Biden initially took the position that Israel should not attack Rafah without a plan to effectively minimise civilian casualties, but in recent weeks the White House has increasingly indicated that it did not believe such a plan was even possible.

Israel has not made clear whether it is on the verge of opening the assault on Rafah but has taken actions in the last couple of days that seemed to hint it was moving in that direction. Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of 110,000 civilians from Rafah and mounted air strikes against targets on the border areas of the city in response to Hamas rockets that killed four Israeli soldiers over the weekend.

Israel called the entry of tanks into Rafah and seizure of the city’s border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday a limited operation to eliminate Hamas fighters and infrastructure tied to the rocket attack. The actions did not appear to be the vanguard of the larger attack Israel has promised. But the evacuation order and limited military moves appeared intended to keep pressure on Hamas while negotiators meet in Cairo to discuss a possible ceasefire agreement.

Mr Biden made no mention of his decision to withhold the bombs during a speech earlier Tuesday at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the Capitol, but repeated his support for Israel. “My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad even when we disagree,” he said.

The administration is neither halting all weapons to Israel nor, at this point, permanently withholding the bombs at issue. In fact, officials said the administration had just approved the latest tranche of aid amounting to $827 million of weapons and equipment. The administration intends to send “every dollar” of the money just appropriated by Congress, the officials said.

But they said they were especially worried about the damage that could be done by the 2,000-pound bombs in a dense urban area like Rafah with so many displaced civilians.

Meanwhile, the US believes the remaining differences between Israel and Hamas can be bridged in negotiations over the Palestinian militant group’s latest ceasefire proposal, as talks resume in Cairo on Wednesday.

Israeli forces on Tuesday seized the main border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than one million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter during Israel’s seven-month-old offensive. This cut off a vital route for aid into the tiny enclave, where hundreds of thousands of people are homeless and hungry.

In Cairo, all five delegations participating in ceasefire talks on Tuesday – Hamas, Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar – reacted positively to the resumption of negotiations, and meetings were expected to continue on Wednesday morning, two Egyptian sources said.

CIA director Bill Burns was to travel from Cairo to Israel later on Wednesday to meet Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials, a source familiar with his travel said.

Israel on Monday declared that a three-phase proposal approved by Hamas was unacceptable because terms had been softened.

White House spokesman John Kirby said Hamas presented a revised proposal, and the new text suggests the remaining gaps can “absolutely be closed.” Speaking on Tuesday, he declined to specify what those were.

Since the only pause in the conflict so far, a weeklong ceasefire in November, the two sides have been blocked by Hamas’ refusal to free more Israeli hostages without a promise of a permanent end to the conflict and Israel’s insistence that it would discuss only a temporary halt.

Israeli army footage on Tuesday showed tanks rolling through the Rafah crossing complex between Gaza and Egypt, and the Israeli flag raised on the Gaza side. Israel says Rafah is Hamas fighters’ last stronghold.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan, speaking to reporters in Beirut on Tuesday, warned that if Israel's military aggression continued in Rafah, there would be no truce agreement.

Israel’s military said it was conducting a limited operation in Rafah to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas, which runs Gaza. It told civilians, many of whom were previously displaced from other parts of Gaza earlier in the conflict, to go to an “expanded humanitarian zone” some 20km (12 miles) away.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel and Hamas to spare no effort to agree to a truce. “Make no mistake – a full-scale assault on Rafah would be a human catastrophe,” Guterres said.

In Geneva, UN humanitarian office spokesman Jens Laerke said “panic and despair” were gripping the people in Rafah.

Residents reported heavy tank shelling on Tuesday evening in some areas of eastern Rafah. A Rafah municipal building caught fire after Israeli shelling, and one Palestinian was killed and several wounded, medics said. An Israeli strike also killed two Palestinians on a motorcycle, they said.

Health officials said Abu Yousef Al-Najar, the main hospital in Rafah, closed on Tuesday after heavy bombardment nearby led medical staff and around 200 patients to flee.

The UN and other international aid agencies said the closing of the two crossings into southern Gaza – Rafah and Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom – virtually cut the enclave off from outside aid and very few stores were available inside.

Families have been crammed into tented camps and makeshift shelters, suffering from shortages of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

Red Crescent sources in Egypt said shipments had completely halted. “These crossings are a lifeline ... They need to be reopened without any delay,” Philippe Lazzarini, head of UN aid agency Unrwa, said on X.

#Gaza: Key crossing points continue to be closed.

These crossings are a lifeline. Through them we bring critical supplies and fuel for humanitarian use. They need to be reopened without any delay.



I echo the call of the Secretary General for reaching an agreement on the long… https://t.co/kJ5OtITzFE — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) May 7, 2024

The White House said it had been told the Kerem Shalom crossing would reopen on Wednesday and fuel deliveries through Rafah would resume then too. According to Hamas officials, a draft proposal and an official briefed on the talks, the proposal that Hamas approved on Monday included a first phase with a six-week ceasefire, an influx of aid to Gaza, the return of 33 Israeli hostages, alive or dead, and release by Israel of 30 detained Palestinian children and women for each released Israeli hostage.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times/ Additional reporting from Reuters

