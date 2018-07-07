Investigation after man in his fifties dies in west Cork fire

A man in his fifties has died in a house fire in West Cork overnight.

Garda technical experts are due to carry out a forensic examination this morning to try and establish the cause of the fire.

Officers say there is nothing suspicious at this point about the blaze which started at around 1am and which claimed the life of the 59-year-old who lived alone in the house on Main Street in Drimoleague.

They hope the forensic examination by Garda technical experts will be able to establish exactly how the blaze broke out at the two storey property in the town.

Neighbours raised the alarm and units of the Cork County Fire Service from Skibbereen attended the scene and, using breathing apparatus, managed to rescue the man from the burning building.

HSE Paramedics performed CPR in a bid to resuscitate him but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination and gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist Office to carry out an autopsy.

Gardaí say the findings at postmortem as well as the results of the technical examination of the house will form part of a file on the tragedy which they will prepare for the Coroner’s Court.