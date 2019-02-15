HSE says it has been able to respond to ambulance calls despite strike

The HSE has said it has been able to respond to ambulance service calls on Friday despite a strike by up to 500 personnel.

The staff concerned staged a work stoppage on Friday from 7am until 5pm as part of an ongoing dispute over trade union representation rights and the deduction of union subscriptions at source from their pay.

Army ambulances and crews have been deployed by the Government to assist the HSE during the strike.

The HSE said that its national ambulance service (NAS) was “managing the situation, despite the challenges being experienced”.

It said a robust contingency plan had been devised and agreed and was being implemented across the country to deal with the effects of the strike.

“The NAS received a total of 259 calls this morning between 7am and 12noon with five of these responded to through the agreement the HSE has with the Department of Defence to allow for the employment of army ambulance vehicles and personnel.”

“While the air ambulance service remains available, there have been no calls to date requiring helicopter assistance to date.”

The HSE said it advised the public that in an emergency situation they should call 112/999 as normal and the NAS would respond.

Further stoppages

The staff who went on strike on Friday were members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra), which is a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA). The personnel concerned are scheduled to hold further work stoppages on Thursday, February 28th and Friday, March 1st.

Members of Nasra already held a 10-hour work stoppage at the end of January.

The PNA maintained that the staff concerned were taking part in the strike in pursuit of their right “to be represented by the union of their choice, and not by a trade union that the HSE wants to force them to join”.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes Peter Hughes said:

“The intransigence by the HSE in this dispute, and its determination to deny hundreds of ambulance personnel their wish to be members of a branch of the PNA is unprecedented and unwarranted. The HSE case against recognising the right of ambulance personnel to be members of a branch of the PNA has no basis. PNA ambulance branch is confident that it represents more members by far than at least one of the two unions recognised by the HSE for frontline paramedics.”

Industrial relations

The HSE defended its stances in relation to Nasra and said ambulance personnel were well represented through agreed industrial relations processes.

“Recognition of other associations or unions would undermine the positive engagement that exists and would impair good industrial relations in the National Ambulance Service,” the HSE said.

“It is a well-established principle of public policy that fragmentation of union representation in the public sector is not in the interests either of the public or of workers. For that reason where grades of employee already have strong representation rights – as is the case in the NAS – it is not appropriate for employers to recognise break-away unions. Recognising break-away unions has a destabilising effect on good industrial relations.”

It also said the principle of engaging only with recognised trade unions has been acknowledged previously by the Labour Court in a dispute involving the PNA and a different public-sector employer.

“With this in mind, National Ambulance Service will stand by the agreements that it has made with recognised unions and will not undermine those agreements by engaging with other associations or unions. This approach is in keeping within Government policy and supports the consolidation that is happening within the wider trade union environment.”