Business

Dublin Airport to breach passenger cap ‘early next week’ amid strong demand for travel

October marks seventh consecutive month of passenger growth at Dublin Airport

A Ryanair jet is pictured in the background of departures at Terminal One in Dublin Airport. The airport is set to exceed its 32m annual passenger cap next week due to strong demand. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
A Ryanair jet is pictured in the background of departures at Terminal One in Dublin Airport. The airport is set to exceed its 32m annual passenger cap next week due to strong demand. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Ian Curran
Tue Nov 04 2025 - 10:132 MIN READ

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs has said he expects the 32 million annual passenger cap at Dublin Airport to be breached “early next week” amid strong demand for travel.

Some 3.2 million passengers travelled through the airport in October, an 8 per cent rise on the same months last year, DAA said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

It marked the seventh consecutive month of passenger growth at Dublin Airport, a trend that began in April when the High Court imposed a stay on the aviation regulator’s application of cap breaches when allocating airline slots at the hub, the semi-State company said.

“Through the first 10 months of 2025, around 31.1 million passengers have passed through Dublin Airport, which is plus 4 per cent – or around 1.2 million passengers – higher than the same period last year,” Mr Jacobs said.

READ MORE

Filling out tax forms and sorting allowable expenses on capital gains

Ryanair expects new Boeing jets to arrive in 2027, fueling growth to 300m passengers a year

Eli Lilly’s Dutch move offers Ireland hope

‘I think life is too short not to spend your money; I mean, you can’t take it with you’

“Passenger numbers are on track to break through the 32 million level in the early part of next week – with seven weeks of the year still remaining – which shows the importance of resolving the cap issue.”

Dublin Airport could get 5,000 more flights next summer ]

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien got Cabinet approval in late September to proceed with legislation to remove the airport’s passenger cap.

The Fianna Fáil TD also signed off on the development of a Bill to give the minister power to remove or amend the 32 million annual passenger cap imposed under planning permissions granted in 2007 and 2008.

Mr Jacobs said DAA was continuing to “work closely with all stakeholders” to ensure the cap is lifted.

Mr Jacobs has agreed a deal with the board of DAA, via mediation, to leave his post in early January following a rift between the two sides.

Under the terms of the settlement deal, Mr Jacobs is set to receive a settlement of about €960,000, with the DAA also picking up his legal costs.

The deal is awaiting approval from the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and the Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning