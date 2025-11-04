Dublin Airport to breach passenger cap ‘early next week’ amid strong demand for travel

A Ryanair jet is pictured in the background of departures at Terminal One in Dublin Airport. The airport is set to exceed its 32m annual passenger cap next week due to strong demand. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs has said he expects the 32 million annual passenger cap at Dublin Airport to be breached “early next week” amid strong demand for travel.

Some 3.2 million passengers travelled through the airport in October, an 8 per cent rise on the same months last year, DAA said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

It marked the seventh consecutive month of passenger growth at Dublin Airport, a trend that began in April when the High Court imposed a stay on the aviation regulator’s application of cap breaches when allocating airline slots at the hub, the semi-State company said.

“Through the first 10 months of 2025, around 31.1 million passengers have passed through Dublin Airport, which is plus 4 per cent – or around 1.2 million passengers – higher than the same period last year,” Mr Jacobs said.

“Passenger numbers are on track to break through the 32 million level in the early part of next week – with seven weeks of the year still remaining – which shows the importance of resolving the cap issue.”

[ Dublin Airport could get 5,000 more flights next summerOpens in new window ]

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien got Cabinet approval in late September to proceed with legislation to remove the airport’s passenger cap.

The Fianna Fáil TD also signed off on the development of a Bill to give the minister power to remove or amend the 32 million annual passenger cap imposed under planning permissions granted in 2007 and 2008.

Mr Jacobs said DAA was continuing to “work closely with all stakeholders” to ensure the cap is lifted.

Mr Jacobs has agreed a deal with the board of DAA, via mediation, to leave his post in early January following a rift between the two sides.

Under the terms of the settlement deal, Mr Jacobs is set to receive a settlement of about €960,000, with the DAA also picking up his legal costs.

The deal is awaiting approval from the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and the Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.